Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 7,361 Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWG. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of BWG stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

