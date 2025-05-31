Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5,639.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 303,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 298,400 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 331,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 471,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 199,168 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $26.90 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CZR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.77.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

