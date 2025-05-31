Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.24.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX opened at $136.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $238.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

