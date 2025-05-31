China Natural Resources Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 12th (NASDAQ:CHNR)

Shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Thursday, June 12th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 11th.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $0.56 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

