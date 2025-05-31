ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. 16,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 22,775 shares.The stock last traded at $17.74 and had previously closed at $18.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6132 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $682.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMOS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 761.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

