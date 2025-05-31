Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 59.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Churchill Downs by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Insider Activity at Churchill Downs

In related news, Director Douglas C. Grissom purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.77 per share, for a total transaction of $927,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,877.13. This trade represents a 34.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $185,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,012 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,461.80. This represents a 2.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

CHDN opened at $95.43 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Churchill Downs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.