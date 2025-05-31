Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,119,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920,039 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 912.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIFR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Cipher Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cipher Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.03.

Cipher Mining Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of CIFR opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 2.61. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $48.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.57 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 33.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. Research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cipher Mining

(Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.