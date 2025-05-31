Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000.

Shares of WFH stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $63.42. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 million, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.03.

The Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Remote Work index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of global firms that provide technology that supports a more flexible work environment. Stocks are selected using a proprietary natural language processing algorithm.

