Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RFV opened at $116.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.90. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.78 and a 1-year high of $131.74.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

