Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $31.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.37. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $37.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1173 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

