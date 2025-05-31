Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,503,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVLU opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $33.06.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.0449 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

