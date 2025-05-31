Citadel Advisors LLC Has $733,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 552.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA RZV opened at $98.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.68. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $120.26.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

