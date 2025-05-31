Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 4,061 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTLC. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,489,000. OFC Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,142,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 309,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,525,000 after buying an additional 67,235 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,982,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.60. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $55.90.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

