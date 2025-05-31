Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 4,895 Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Karooooo were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KARO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 1,727.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period.

Karooooo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KARO opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Karooooo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $65.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Karooooo had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Karooooo from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

