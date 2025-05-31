Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 8,973 Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,931 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 920.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

GSID stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $51.49 and a 1-year high of $63.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.84.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

