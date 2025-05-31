Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up from $435.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $454.04.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 11.4%

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $469.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $491.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.99.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.