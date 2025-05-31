Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total transaction of $189,078.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,864.07. The trade was a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $518,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $7,619,123.52. The trade was a 6.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,181 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $226.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.71 and its 200-day moving average is $224.01. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

