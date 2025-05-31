Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Price Up 11.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cogent Biosciences traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 259,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,261,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COGT. Scotiabank began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $612.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.91.
Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
