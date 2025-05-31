Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Price Up 11.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cogent Biosciences traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 259,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,261,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COGT. Scotiabank began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 2.4%

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COGT. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 124.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 97,541 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,133,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,840,000 after acquiring an additional 418,975 shares during the period.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $612.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.91.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

