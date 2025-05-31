Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Position Cut by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 311.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTBI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $51.31 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $61.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $929.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $66.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.