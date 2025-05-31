Comparing Tempus AI (TEM) & Its Peers

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) is one of 120 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Tempus AI to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tempus AI and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempus AI 0 6 7 0 2.54 Tempus AI Competitors 1316 5231 11568 353 2.59

Tempus AI currently has a consensus price target of $63.42, suggesting a potential upside of 16.19%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 19.70%. Given Tempus AI’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tempus AI has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tempus AI $803.32 million -$289.81 million -7.00 Tempus AI Competitors $11.63 billion $2.53 billion -35,284.52

This table compares Tempus AI and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tempus AI’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tempus AI. Tempus AI is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tempus AI and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempus AI N/A N/A -111.38% Tempus AI Competitors -138.86% -18.64% -3.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of Tempus AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of Tempus AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tempus AI peers beat Tempus AI on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. Tempus AI Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

