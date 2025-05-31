Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as C$6.58 and last traded at C$6.66, with a volume of 24234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.64.

Specifically, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total value of C$35,000.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts cut Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ventum Financial reduced their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.14.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$544.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.02.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.95%.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

