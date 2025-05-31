Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 801.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,567 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Concentra Group Holdings Parent worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 403.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 50,211 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $8,347,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $721,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

Shares of CON opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $500.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

