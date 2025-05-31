CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,427 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNMD. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CONMED by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $78.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.38 million. CONMED had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $91.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In related news, Director Charles Farkas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,741.24. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

