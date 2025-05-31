ConocoPhillips Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 75,560 put options on the company. This is an increase of 339% compared to the typical volume of 17,220 put options.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $85.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $118.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.