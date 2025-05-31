Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives $7.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLRS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,479,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,423,000 after acquiring an additional 291,252 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 109,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 32,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $553.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $678.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

