Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Shares of COO opened at $68.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.46. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $65.95 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 462,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,082,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 13.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $543,979,000 after buying an additional 573,908 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

