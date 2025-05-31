Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $105.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $115.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Shares of COO opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.82 and a 200 day moving average of $88.46. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $65.95 and a twelve month high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,678,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $705,928,000 after acquiring an additional 155,233 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,177,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,681,000 after purchasing an additional 172,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,906,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $449,907,000 after purchasing an additional 109,907 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,734,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,340,000 after purchasing an additional 686,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,525,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $415,985,000 after acquiring an additional 574,899 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

