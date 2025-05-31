Cormark Has Optimistic Outlook of Lundin Mining Q2 Earnings

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 27th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.31 million. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 6.63%.

LUNMF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Canada upgraded Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Lundin Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0634 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.85%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.