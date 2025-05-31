Cormark Issues Positive Estimate for Lundin Mining Earnings

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 27th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Canada raised Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.80 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.65.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$12.94 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.94 and a 52-week high of C$16.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Jack Oliver Lundin purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.65 per share, with a total value of C$252,934.00. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.35 per share, with a total value of C$22,700,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 2,170,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,575,934 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

