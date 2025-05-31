Credo Technology Group (CRDO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $159.59 million for the quarter.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -403.60 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35. Credo Technology Group has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $86.69.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,600,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,103,602 shares in the company, valued at $383,219,338.58. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $86,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,900,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,483,247.27. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,665 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,531 over the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 128.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 310,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 63.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,235,000 after purchasing an additional 589,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.