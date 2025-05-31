Critical Contrast: Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Battalion Oil has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Get Battalion Oil alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Battalion Oil and Devon Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battalion Oil $191.50 million 0.11 -$3.05 million ($2.42) -0.55 Devon Energy $16.80 billion 1.16 $3.75 billion $4.39 6.90

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Battalion Oil. Battalion Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Devon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Battalion Oil and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battalion Oil 12.02% -137.74% -11.27% Devon Energy 18.14% 22.52% 11.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Devon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Devon Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Battalion Oil and Devon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 0.00 Devon Energy 0 9 14 0 2.61

Devon Energy has a consensus price target of $43.71, suggesting a potential upside of 44.35%. Given Devon Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Battalion Oil.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Battalion Oil on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battalion Oil

(Get Free Report)

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.