CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $440.00 to $475.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CRWD. Wedbush upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.12.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $465.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $404.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $474.23. The stock has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at $31,669,042. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,431 shares of company stock valued at $79,162,548 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $2,166,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

