CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,011 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,382,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,064,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,724,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,487,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 969,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 483,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

CVB Financial Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $18.81 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

