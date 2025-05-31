D. Boral Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Stock Price

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital from $17.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMUX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Get Immunic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IMUX

Immunic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.73. Immunic has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.11.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). As a group, analysts expect that Immunic will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Immunic by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Immunic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,168,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Immunic during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Immunic during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.