D. Boral Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 289.11% from the stock’s previous close.

ANIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIX opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. Anixa Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Anixa Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

