DA Davidson Cuts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $230.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at DA Davidson from $273.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.17% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.31 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $217.00 price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.11.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $179.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.90 and its 200-day moving average is $209.80. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $166.37 and a 1 year high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,640 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,144 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

