DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock Price

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.68% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS.
Photronics Stock Down 3.7%
Shares of PLAB stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. Photronics has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $31.60.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Photronics had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $210.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Photronics will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Photronics by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Photronics Company Profile
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Photronics
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Defense Stocks That Will Profit From a Golden Dome
Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.