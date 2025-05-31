DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock Price

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.68% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Photronics Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. Photronics has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Photronics had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $210.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Photronics will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $88,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,950. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,360. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,093. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Photronics by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

