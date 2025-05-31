DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $7.25 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DBV Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.07% and a negative net margin of 815.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DBV Technologies stock. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of DBV Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

