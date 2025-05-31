Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $144.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of DELL stock opened at $111.21 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $161.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.27. The company has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $886,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,235,083.20. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,175,000 after buying an additional 2,662,407 shares during the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,814,000 after buying an additional 1,865,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,418,000 after buying an additional 1,312,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.