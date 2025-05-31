Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DELL. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $111.21 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $161.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.27.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $886,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,235,083.20. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.