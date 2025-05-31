Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 14,506 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in PlayAGS by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AGS stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. PlayAGS Inc has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $504.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 1.52.

PlayAGS Profile

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.88. PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $102.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.