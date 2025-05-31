Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) by 140.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,828 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Veren were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veren by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Veren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Veren alerts:

Veren Stock Performance

Shares of VRN stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Veren Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.93.

About Veren

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.