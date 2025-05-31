Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 276,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 110,641 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 523.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 247,578 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 80,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 62,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 43,612 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTRX. Wall Street Zen lowered Matrix Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Matrix Service from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Matrix Service Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.04. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.06 million. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

