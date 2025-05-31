Deutsche Bank AG Buys 15,025 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 28,909 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $9.49 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $417.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $115.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.