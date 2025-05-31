Deutsche Bank AG Buys 6,511 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,411 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Zumiez by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,397 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 364.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 20,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
Zumiez Trading Down 1.8%
ZUMZ opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $247.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.93.
Zumiez Profile
Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zumiez
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Defense Stocks That Will Profit From a Golden Dome
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.