Deutsche Bank AG Buys 6,511 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,411 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Zumiez by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,397 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 364.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 20,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $247.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $279.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.47 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

