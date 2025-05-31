Deutsche Bank AG Buys 9,840 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Funko were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNKO. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Funko by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised Funko to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Funko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Funko presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Funko Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $230.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.10. Funko had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $190.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Funko news, CEO Cynthia W. Williams sold 47,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $186,980.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,109.86. This trade represents a 59.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 9,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $47,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,926.88. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,801 shares of company stock valued at $474,227 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

