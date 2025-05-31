Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,944 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Boston Partners grew its stake in Denny’s by 2,820.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,665,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 1,608,854 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Denny’s by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,138,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,888,000 after buying an additional 568,266 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 274,459 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Denny’s by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,559,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 267,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Denny’s by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,265,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,656,000 after buying an additional 251,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of DENN stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. Denny’s Co. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $197.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $111.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DENN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Denny’s from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DENN

Denny’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.