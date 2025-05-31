Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,767 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 40,273 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDD. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,779 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,106 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 710,025 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 975.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 503,027 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 456,249 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $1.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $212.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.94. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DDD shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on 3D Systems from $5.75 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

