Deutsche Bank AG Has $398,000 Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of HVT stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HVT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

