Deutsche Bank AG Has $409,000 Position in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,782 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXCT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MaxCyte by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MaxCyte by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 197,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 138,257 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MaxCyte by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in MaxCyte by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,339,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MaxCyte by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MXCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price objective on MaxCyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MaxCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MaxCyte from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

MXCT stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48. MaxCyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $244.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.38.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. Equities analysts predict that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxCyte Profile

(Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.